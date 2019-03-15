Factbox: Existing and proposed LNG terminals in India

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India had four terminals receiving liquefied natural gas last year, with total capacity of 30 million tonnes a year, although taking in 21 million to 23 million tonnes, up 10 to 13 percent from 2017, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell and shipping data.

Over the next seven years the government plans to build another 11 terminals. One of those received its commissioning cargo this month, and at least two more are to start up or expand later this year. [nL4N1PW5M0] [nL3N1ZM21K]

Apart from Indian Oil Corp's Ennore terminal in Tamil Nadu in southern India, state power utility Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) and Adani Group are adding a joint venture terminal at Mundra in western India expected this year or next, and H-Energy is starting up its Jaigarh terminal, also in the west, this year.

Philippines-based Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company (AG&P) is also adding new capacity next year, and expansions are expected at Petronet LNG's Dahej terminal and Royal Dutch Shell's Hazira terminal.

The additions and expansions will bring India's LNG import capacity to 41.5 million tonnes this year, with import demand expected at 25 million to 26 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

