Factbox: Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China

(Reuters) - Some companies have warned that a coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed more than 200 people and infected thousands could disrupt supply chains or hurt bottom lines as factories and shops shut and airlines suspend flights.
FINANCIAL IMPACT:
- Electrolux
- H&M
- Hyundai Motor <005380.KS> said it planned to halt South Korean production of a sport utility vehicle this weekend to cope with a supply disruption caused by the virus outbreak.
- Jaguar and Land Rover parent Tata Motors
- Japan Airlines Co <9201.T> said a quarter of reservations for China flights were cancelled in the past 10 days.
- Levi Strauss
- LG Display <034220.KS> said it had not yet closed any of factories in China but warned the outbreak increased uncertainty for suppliers.
- McDonald's
- Remy Cointreau
- Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Sangyong Motor <003620.KS> said it would idle its plant in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12 for the same reason.
- Samsung Electronics <005930.KS> said it had extended a holiday closure for some factories in line with Chinese government guidance but declined to comment on the impact.
- Samsung affiliate and battery maker Samsung SDI <006400.KS>, which counts Volvo
- SK Hynix <000660.KS>, which has a chip plant in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, said the outbreak had not yet disrupted production but that could change if the situation was prolonged.
- Starbucks
- Tesla
STORE/FACTORY CLOSURES:
- Alphabet's
- Deere & Co DE.N said it has temporarily closed its facilities in China until the company determines it appropriate to reopen.
- U.S. makers of surgical masks including 3M
- Toyota Motor <7203.T> shut factories in China through Feb. 9.
- Walt Disney
- Fast Retailing <9983.T> closed about 100 Uniqlo stores in Hubei.
- IKEA closed all 30 stores in China.
- Swatch
- Imax
HOTELS, BOOKING PLATFORMS, AGENCIES:
- InterContinental Hotels
- Ctrip, China's largest online booking platform, said more than 300,000 hotels on its platform had agreed to refunds on bookings between Jan. 22 and Feb. 8.
- Fliggy, Alibaba's
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux)
Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 06:09:24 IST