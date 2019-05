Factbox: Auto, other industries' manufacturing presence in Mexico

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday a tariff of 5% would be imposed on all goods coming from Mexico, increasing gradually each month until it reaches 25% on Oct. 1, unless Mexico takes immediate action to curb illegal immigration.

Such a move would likely hit a number of global firms, with those in the auto industry looking particularly vulnerable.

Automakers have long built vehicles in Mexico, taking advantage of the country's cheap labour, trade deals and proximity to the United States, the world's largest auto market after China.

Below are Mexican production and export figures for automakers in 2018, supplied by the Mexican Automotive Industry Association, and for companies in other industries which have a manufacturing presence in the country.

AUTOMAKERS:

General Motors Co

Production: 834,414 vehicles. Exports: 811,954 vehicles.

The largest automaker in Mexico, with 14 manufacturing facilities.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd

Production: 762,408 vehicles. Exports: 496,333 vehicles.

Makes the most vehicles in Mexico among Japanese automakers. Exports from Mexico to the United States account for roughly one-quarter of its U.S. vehicle sales, industry experts say.

Produces the Sentra and Versa in Mexico for the U.S. market.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

Production: 639,022 vehicles. Exports: 630,967 vehicles.

Volkswagen AG

Production: 435,373 vehicles. Exports: 377,437 vehicles.

Daimler AG

The group last year opened the COMPAS plant in Aguascalientes, which it jointly operates with Renault-Nissan, to produce its A-class sedan. Originally the plant targeted annual production of up to 230,000 vehicles, whose ramps have faced technical difficulties.

Kia Motors Corp

Production: 294,600 vehicles. Exports: 231,695 vehicles.

South Korean automaker said production includes 55,978 Verna small cars made for affiliate Hyundai Motor Co.

Ford Motor Co

Production: 280,499 vehicles. Exports: 273,009 vehicles.

Toyota Motor Corp

Production: 191,978 vehicles. Exports: 187,569 vehicles.

Audi AG

Production: 173,098 vehicles. Exports: 172,232 vehicles.

Mazda Motor Co

Production: 149,589 vehicles. Exports: 137,463 vehicles.

Honda Motor Co

Production: 147,158 vehicles. Exports: 130,542 vehicles.

AUTO SUPPLIERS:

Japan's Denso Corp and Aisin Seiki Co have a manufacturing presence in Mexico.

Germany's Thyssenkrupp makes about 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) of sales in Mexico, where it employs 4,300 staff. It produces steering systems, crankshafts, springs and anti-roll bars for the car industry.

Auto tech company Veoneer Inc said it had tiny exposure to Mexico and the proposed tariff would not have a significant impact.

Vehicles and parts comprised Mexico's biggest export item to the United States in 2018, totalling $93.3 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

ELECTRONICS:

LG Electronics Inc

South Korean firm makes television sets and refrigerators in Mexico for the U.S. market. Almost all of the TVs are shipped to the United States, and about one third of the refrigerators, a company spokesperson said.

AEROSPACE:

Safran SA

Makes parts in Mexico for its joint venture with General Electric, CFM, which is the sole engine supplier for Boeing Co's 737.

It added a plant in Queretaro last year with industrial felt and textiles firm Albany International Corp to make parts for its LEAP engine, which powers the grounded Boeing 737 MAX.

Its Labinal factory in Chihuahua handles nearly all wiring for Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.

Bombardier Inc

Makes the rear fuselage of its long-range Global 7500 business jet in Queretaro.

($1 = 0.8972 euros)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, Hyunjoo Jin, Heekyong Yang, Tim Hepher, Ilona Wissenbach and Christoph Steitz; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jan Harvey)

