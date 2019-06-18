Factbox: Airbus and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow

(Reuters) - Following is a summary of commercial aircraft deals announced by Airbus and Boeing at the Paris Airshow.

AIRBUS

** Air Lease Corp signs letter of intent for 50 A220-300s, 27 A321XLRs and 23 A321neos worth an estimated $11 billion at list prices.

** Virgin Atlantic orders 14 A330neos worth $4.1 billion at list prices, and takes out an option for six more.

** Lebanon's Middle East Airlines orders four A321XLRs, estimated to be worth more than $500 million at list prices.

BOEING

** GECAS exercises purchase rights for 10 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters worth about $1.1 billion at list prices, and adds 15 more purchase rights.

(Compiled by Mark Potter)

