Facing delay in getting orders from Swiggy or Zomato? This may be the reason

Recently, if you have failed to get your order or have experienced delay in getting order from food services like Swiggy and Zomato, then you are not the only person affected by it.

Reportedly, these services are currently facing a shortage of delivery executives or riders that is, in turn, impacting the platforms’ efficiency in catering to its customers.

Suggesting the shortage of delivery partners, Swiggy has suspended operations of two of its services namely Swiggy Genie and Supr Daily. The food tech giant stated, in a blog post, that it is restructuring Supr Daily, a subscription-based delivery service that provides daily essentials.

This restructuring involves suspending operations in major metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune. “We have a detailed transition and closure plan in place to make it less painful for our users as well as brand and vendor partners,” Swiggy co-founder and CEO of Supr Daily, Phani Kishan Addepalli was quoted as saying by Business Standard. https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/swiggy-scales-down-supr-daily-in-five-cities-suspends-swiggy-genie-122051001454_1.html

The CEO added that Supr Daily will continue operations in Bangalore and will focus on serving customers in the city.

Swiggy’s courier service, Swiggy Genie, which enables users to deliver things in the city, was also impacted. Swiggy Genie was made temporarily unavailable in 3 out of the total 68 cities it operates in. These include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Zomato, meanwhile, is planning to adopt a slot-based delivery model which is aimed at tackling the problem of long working hours for delivery executives. In the new model, executives will be enabled to log in for slots of 4 hours. If any delivery executive wishes to pick a second slot, then Zomato will give preference to the rider who is logging in for the first time, as reported by CNBC TV18. https://www.cnbctv18.com/business/companies/zomato-swiggy-taking-longer-to-dish-out-orders-amid-scramble-for-delivery-riders-13446042.htm

Notably, several delivery riders are apprehensive of the new model and believe that it will limit the deliveries they make and their earnings as well. Besides this, industry experts believe that rising fuel cost and extremely hot weather is also causing the delivery executives to leave the platform.

