Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet to testify at U.S. House hearing

Business Reuters Jul 14, 2018 02:05:08 IST

Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet to testify at U.S. House hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday will hold a hearing to take testimony from Facebook Inc , Alphabet Inc's YouTube unit and Twitter Inc on whether social media companies are filtering content for political reasons, the committee chairman said.

Conservative Republicans in Congress have criticized social media companies for what they claim are politically motivated practices in removing some content, a charge the companies have rejected.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte said in a statement on Friday that he was pleased the companies will send experts "to answer questions on their content moderation practices and how they can be better stewards of free speech in the United States and abroad."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 02:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores