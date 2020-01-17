Facebook sued in U.S. federal court for alleged anticompetitive conduct

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Four companies sued Facebook in U.S. federal court on Thursday for alleged anticompetitive conduct, saying the social network inappropriately revoked developer access to its platform in order to harm prospective competitors.

The plaintiffs sought class action status and unspecified damages, according to a filing at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

