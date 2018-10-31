Facebook misses estimates for monthly users, revenue

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc
Shares of the company were down 5.2 percent at $138.65 in extended trading.
Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $5.14 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $4.7 billion, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.48 per share, according to Refinitiv data.
Facebook's monthly active users were 2.27 billion, falling short of 2.29 billion estimated by analysts.
Slowing growth after years of incredible results has been a top concern, and Facebook's weak third-quarter user growth underscored those fears. The company had warned its profit and revenue growth could be the slowest in years.
Total revenue rose 33 percent to $13.73 billion, also missing estimates of $13.78 billion.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 03:05 AM