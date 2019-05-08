Facebook exec meeting with lawmakers ahead of FTC settlement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is meeting with U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday ahead of an expected settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a spokesman for Senator Jerry Moran said.

Facebook has been talks with the FTC to settle an investigation into revelations that Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Facebook said last month the settlement could cost between $3 billion and $5 billion. Facebook did not immediately comment on Sandberg's meetings.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

