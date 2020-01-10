Facebook CEO Zuckerberg drops annual challenges to focus on longer-term goals

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc's
Zuckerberg said he plans to work on a new private social platform, decentralised technology, generational issues and new forms of governance among others.
"Rather than having year-to-year challenges, I've tried to think about what I hope the world and my life will look in 2030 so I can make sure I'm focusing on those things," he said.
(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Jan 10, 2020