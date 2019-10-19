FAA turns over emails from former Boeing 737 pilot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday turned over 10 pages of emails from a former chief technical pilot on the Boeing
The emails confirm Mark Forkner told the FAA in January 2017 that the company would delete references to a key safety system known as MCAS from the operator's manual "because it is outside the normal operating envelope."
A November 2016 email from Forkner to someone in the FAA said he was working to "jedi-mind tricking regulators into accepting the training that I got accepted by FAA." Earlier Friday, the FAA disclosed to Congress instant messages from Forkner about the 737 MAX.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)
Updated Date: Oct 19, 2019 05:06:59 IST