FAA administrator tells team to 'take whatever time needed' on 737 MAX - memo

By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson told his team to "take whatever time is needed" in their review of Boeing Co's
The memo was sent to Ali Bahrami, a top FAA safety official, and follows a statement by Boeing on Monday saying that the FAA could approve in December fixes to software that played a role in two fatal crashes of the 737 MAX.
In a video posted on YouTube on Friday, Dickson said: "I am not gonna sign off on this aircraft until I fly it myself and I am satisfied that I would put my own family on it without a second thought."
The 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since March.
Addressing FAA employees, Dickson said “the only driving force is safety. As I’ve said to all of you, I support what you are doing to scrutinize this aircraft very carefully. And I’ll support the time that you need to conduct a thorough, deliberate process for a safe return to service.”
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Steve Orlofsky)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Nov 16, 2019 01:06:38 IST