FAA administrator says 737 MAX ungrounding not guided by any calendar - memo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson said the path to ungrounding Boeing Co's 737 MAX is "not guided by a calendar or schedule," according to a Nov. 14 memo reviewed by Reuters.

The memo to Ali Bahrami, a top FAA safety official, said Bahrami's team should take "whatever time is needed" to do the work and noted that the FAA "fully controls the approval process."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

