Eyeing China, Pentagon briefs new report on rare earth minerals

Business Reuters May 30, 2019 04:05:43 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department has briefed Congress on a report on rare earth minerals as it looks to reduce American reliance on China, a Pentagon spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday, amid mounting concern in Washington about Beijing's role as a supplier.

"The department continues to work closely with the president, Congress and the industrial base to mitigate U.S. reliance on China for rare earth minerals," said Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews, a spokesman.

(This story corrects to say that Pentagon clarified that it has briefed, not submitted, the new report to Congress)

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 04:05:43 IST

