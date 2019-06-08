Exxon's Fos-sur-Mer, France refinery preparing for shutdown over strike

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday that its Fos-sur-Mer refinery in France is preparing to shut down units after two unions called for a strike action over pay and bonus disputes.

"For safety reasons the refinery is preparing the shutdown process," the company said, adding shutdown may take a few days.

Fos-sur-Mer refinery has a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.