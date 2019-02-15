Exports up 3.74% to $26.4 bn in January on higher growth in gems and jewellery, pharma; trade deficit narrows

New Delhi: The country's exports grew 3.74 percent to $26.36 billion in January on account of growth in sectors such as gems & jewellery, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, according to data from the commerce ministry.

Imports almost remained flat at $41 billion during the last month, narrowing the trade deficit to $14.73 billion.

The trade deficit stood at $15.67 billion in January 2018.

Gold imports also grew 38.16 percent to $2.31 billion in January this year as against $1.67 billion in the corresponding month of 2018.

During the April-January period of the current financial year, exports grew 9.52 percent to $271.8 billion. Imports rose by 11.27 percent to $427.73 billion.

The trade deficit widened to $155.93 billion during the 10 months of the current fiscal from $136.25 billion in April-January 2017-18.

Oil imports in January rose by 3.59 percent to $11.24 billion.

