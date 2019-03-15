Exports up 2.44% to $26.67 bn in February on higher shipments in pharma, engineering sectors; trade deficit narrows

New Delhi: The country's exports grew by 2.44 percent year-on-year to $26.67 billion in February on account of higher shipments in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, engineering and electronics, according to data from the commerce ministry.

Imports declined by 5.4 percent to $36.26 billion in the last month, narrowing the trade deficit to $9.6 billion. The gap between imports and exports was $12.3 billion in February 2018.

Gold imports also fell sharply by about 11 percent to $2.58 billion in February as against $2.89 billion in the corresponding month last fiscal.

During the April-February period of the current fiscal year, exports grew 8.85 percent to $298.47 billion, while imports rose by 9.75 percent to $464 billion.

The trade deficit has widened to $165.52 billion during the 11 months of the current fiscal from $148.55 billion compared to the year-ago period.

