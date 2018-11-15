Exports up 17.86% in October at $26.98 bn, trade deficit widens to $17.13 bn: Commerce ministry data

New Delhi: India's exports rose by 17.86 percent to $26.98 billion in October compared to the year-ago month, according to the commerce ministry data.

Imports during the month also rose by 17.62 percent to $44.11 billion, leading to widening of trade deficit to $17.13 billion.

The deficit widened despite a steep decline of 42.9 percent in gold imports to $1.68 billion during the month under review.

The trade gap was $14.61 billion in October 2017.

During the April-October period of the current fiscal, exports grew by 13.27 percent to $191 billion.

Imports were up by 16.37 percent to $302.47 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $111.46 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal. It was $91.28 billion in April-October 2017-18.

Oil imports in October increased by 52.64 percent to $14.21 billion. The non-oil imports rose by 6 percent to $29.9 billion in the month.

In September, exports had contracted by 2.15 percent.