Exports up 14.32% in July to $25.77 bn on better performance by gems and jewellery, petroleum sector

New Delhi: India's exports rose by 14.32 percent to $25.77 billion in July compared to $22.54 billion in the year-ago month mainly on account of the better performance of gems and jewellery sector as well as petroleum products.

The trade data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday also revealed that merchandise imports during July were valued at $43.79 billion, a growth of 28.81 percent compared to $33.99 billion in the year-ago period.

The sharp surge in imports led to worsening of trade deficit to $18.02 billion in the reporting month as against a deficit of $11.45 billion during July 2017.

Gold imports surged by 40.94 percent in July to $2.96 billion compared to $2.102 billion in July 2017.

As regards exports, the outward shipments of petroleum products surged from $3 billion in July last year to $3.9 billion, showing a growth of about 30 percent.

Export of gems and jewellery was up 24.62 percent to $3.18 billion.