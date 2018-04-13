Exports rise 9.78% in 2017-18, imports up 20%; trade deficit at $157 bn

New Delhi: India's exports dipped by 0.66 percent to $29.11 billion in March, even as they increased by 9.78 percent for the full 2017-18 fiscal.

Exports aggregated at $302.84 billion in 2017-18 as compared to $275.85 billion in the previous fiscal.

Imports in March grew by 7.15 percent to $42.8 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $13.69 billion, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on Friday.

Oil imports during the month under review were valued at $11.11 billion, 13.92 percent higher than the same month previous year.

During 2017-18, imports increased by 19.59 percent to $459.67 billion.

Trade deficit during the fiscal stood at $156.83 billion.