You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Exports rise 9.78% in 2017-18, imports up 20%; trade deficit at $157 bn

Business PTI Apr 13, 2018 19:30:33 IST

New Delhi: India's exports dipped by 0.66 percent to $29.11 billion in March, even as they increased by 9.78 percent for the full 2017-18 fiscal.

Exports aggregated at $302.84 billion in 2017-18 as compared to $275.85 billion in the previous fiscal.

Exports rise 9.78% in 2017-18, imports up 20%; trade deficit at $157 bn. Reuters image.

Exports rise 9.78% in 2017-18, imports up 20%; trade deficit at $157 bn. Reuters image.

Imports in March grew by 7.15 percent to $42.8 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $13.69 billion, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on Friday.

Oil imports during the month under review were valued at $11.11 billion, 13.92 percent higher than the same month previous year.

During 2017-18, imports increased by 19.59 percent to $459.67 billion.

Trade deficit during the fiscal stood at $156.83 billion.


Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 19:30 PM

Also See






Mahavir Singh Phogat interview: Father of famous Phogat sisters on his akhada and training the next crop of wrestlers



Top Stories




Cricket Scores