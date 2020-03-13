Exports post first rise in seven months, grow by 2.91% to $27.65 bn in February; imports up 2.48%

New Delhi: India's exports rose for the first time in seven months in February growing by 2.91 percent to $27.65 billion, according to the commerce ministry data released on Friday.

Imports too grew by 2.48 percent to $37.5 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $9.85 billion as against $9.72 billion in February 2019.

Trade Data | April-February trade deficit at $143.1 bn Vs $173 bn (YoY) pic.twitter.com/jXNIRx9sN9 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 13, 2020

Oil imports jumped by 14.26 percent to $10.76 billion in February compared to 9.41 billion in the year-ago month.

Exports during April-February this fiscal dipped by 1.5 percent to $292.91 billion.

Imports during the period declined by 7.30 percent to $436 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $143.12 billion.

