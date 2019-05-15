Exports growth slides to 4-month low in April; trade deficit at 5-month high of $15.33 bn

New Delhi: India's export growth slid to a four-month low of 0.64 percent in April as shipments of engineering goods, gems and jewellery, leather and other products declined, widening the trade deficit to a five-month high, official data released on Wednesday showed.

Imports increased by 4.5 percent, the highest growth in the last six months as crude oil and gold shipments shot up in the month.

Merchandise exports stood at $26 billion in April while imports at $41.4 billion, leading to a trade gap of $15.33 billion, the widest deficit since November 2018, the trade data showed.

The country's merchandise exports were down because of the negative growth in key sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery, leather, carpet, plastic, marine products, rice and coffee during the month under review. Previously, exports had recorded a low growth rate of 0.34 percent in December 2018.

Oil imports grew by 9.26 percent to $11.38 billion and non-oil imports expanded by 2.78 percent.

Gold imports rose by 54 percent to $3.97 billion in April.

Certain exports sectors which recorded positive growth include petroleum, handicrafts, ready-made garments, and pharmaceuticals.

Commenting on the data, Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) said that the growth figure April is "not very impressive".

"However we sustained the positive momentum. Additionally, a pleasant pattern has been observed in tea, spices, fruits and vegetables which a great sign of exports supporting agri- produce," TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said in a statement.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said export numbers are not at all encouraging as almost all the labour-intensive sectors are into negative territory.

"These sectors are still facing the problem of liquidity besides various other challenges including the global trade war, protectionism, fragile global conditions and constraints on the domestic front," he said.

Gupta also expressed concerns on the rising trade deficit primarily on account of swelling crude import bill with the further northward movement of prices and ban on Iranian imports along with rising gold import.

He added that with rising trade tensions between the US and China, the global trade scenario may further worsen, putting more pressure on Indian exports in months to come.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.