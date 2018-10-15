Exports enter negative zone after five months, decline 2.15% in September; trade deficit at $13.98 bn

New Delhi: India's exports entered negative zone after five months, declining 2.15 percent in September on a yearly basis, showed government data Monday.

Imports, however, went up by 10.45 percent in September. The increase works out to be 16.16 percent during April-September period of 2018-19 financial year.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was estimated at $13.98 billion during September 2018. The overall deficit stood at $94.32 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal.

Exports were on the rise since April, after declining by 0.66 percent in March 2018.