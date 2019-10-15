Exports dip 6.57% in September, imports contract 13.58%; trade deficit narrows to $10.86 bn

New Delhi: India's exports contracted by 6.57 percent to $26 billion in September mainly due to significant dip in shipments from key sectors such as petroleum, engineering, leather, chemicals, and gems & jewellery.

Imports too declined by 13.85 percent to $36.89 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $10.86 billion in September, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The trade deficit in September last year stood at $14.95 billion.

Out of 30 key export sectors, as many as 22 showed negative growth in September.

Shipments of gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and petroleum products contracted by 5.56 percent, 6.2 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively.

In September, oil imports declined by 18.33 percent to $8.98 billion, and non-oil imports fell by 12.3 percent to $27.91 billion.

Cumulatively, during April-September 2019, exports were down 2.39 percent to $159.57 billion while imports contracted by 7 percent to $243.28 billion.

Gold imports plunged 50.82 percent to $1.27 billion in the month.