Exports dip 1.8% in to $27.4 bn in December, imports decline 8.8%; trade deficit narrows

New Delhi: The country's exports contracted for the fifth month in a row by 1.8 percent in December 2019 to $27.36 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Imports too declined by 8.83 percent $38.61 billion, bringing down the trade deficit to $11.25 billion during the month under review.

#TradeData | On a yearly basis, December exports have declined by 1.8% & imports 8.8% pic.twitter.com/DiYHo2ircQ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 15, 2020

The trade deficit during December 2018 was $14.49 billion.

Oil imports contracted by 0.83 percent to $10.69 billion, while gold imports dipped by about 4 percent to $2.46 billion.

During April-December 2019-20, exports slipped 1.96 percent to $239.29 billion, imports declined by 8.9 percent to $357.39 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $118.10 billion.

