You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Exports decline 1.1% in October, imports contract 16.3%; trade deficit narrows to $11 bn

Business Press Trust of India Nov 15, 2019 19:26:10 IST

  • The country's exports dipped by 1.11 percent to $26.38 billion in October on account of contraction in sectors like petroleum and leather

  • Imports too declined by 16.31 percent to $37.39 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $11 billion in October

  • Trade deficit in October last year stood at $18 billion

New Delhi: The country's exports dipped by 1.11 percent to $26.38 billion in October on account of contraction in sectors like petroleum and leather.

In September also, exports had contracted by 6.57 percent to $26 billion.

Imports too declined by 16.31 percent to $37.39 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $11 billion in October, according to official data released on Friday.

Trade deficit in October last year stood at $18 billion.

Oil imports, in October 2019, fell 31.74 percent to $9.63 billion as compared to the same month last year.

Exports during April - October this fiscal dipped by 2.21 percent to $185.95 billion. Imports were down by 8.37 percent to $280.67 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $94.72 billion.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 19:26:10 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores