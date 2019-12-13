Exports contract marginally to $26 bn in November; trade deficit narrows to $12 bn

New Delhi: India's exports contracted for the fourth month in a row in November, dipping 0.34 percent to $25.98 billion, mainly on account of poor shipments of petroleum, gems & jewellery and leather products.

Imports too declined by 12.71 percent to $38.11 billion in November, narrowing the trade deficit to $12.12 billion, according to government data released on Friday.

Gold imports increased by 6.59 percent to $2.94 billion in the month.

The trade deficit stood at $17.58 billion in November 2018.

November #TradeData | Gold imports are at $2.94 bn Vs $1.84 bn & petroleum products exports at $4.09 bn Vs $3.62 bn (MoM) pic.twitter.com/RJ5DM2ubVF — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 13, 2019

Out of the 30 key sectors, as many as 17 segments showed contraction in exports during the month under review.

Shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, fruits and vegetables, leather and leather products and ready-made garments of all textiles contracted by 13.12 percent, 8.14 percent, 15.10 percent, 5.29 percent and 6.52 percent respectively.

In November, oil imports declined by 18.17 percent to $11.06 billion, while non-oil imports contracted 10.26 percent to $27.04 billion.

Cumulatively, during April-November 2019, exports were down 1.99 percent to $211.93 billion while imports contracted by 8.91 percent to $318.78 billion.

Trade deficit during the period narrowed to $54.06 billion as against $82.47 billion in April-November 2018-19.

Commenting on the data, EEPC India Chairman Ravi Sehgal said though engineering exports have put up a reasonably good show with 6.32 percent growth in November 2019, the overall external trade environment remains challenging and subdued.

"We are working with the government to improve our competitiveness and hope that the issues raised by exporters, like the higher cost of the basic raw material of steel, are addressed," Sehgal said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.