Explained: What is the 50/30/20 budget rule? Read to know how it helps

Well, saving money can be a bit difficult with lots of expenses in today’s life. Besides investment options, you can always take up the time to create a proper strategy for budgeting which will not only help in saving money but will also prevent overspending at the end of the month. If you are also among those who struggle with executing a proper budget monthly, the age-old 50/30/20 rule is just the right option. The rule will not only help to execute and manage your money in a simple and successful way, but can also be carried out on a long-term basis.

Notably, the general idea of the 50/30/20 rule is simply to split your monthly income, excluding income tax, into three major categories which should include 50 percent for expenses, 30 percent for wants, and 20 percent for savings/investments.

Read further to know more about the budgeting rule:

50 percent on expenses

Daily expenses are the necessary needs required for an individual’s survival. Thereafter, as per the budgetary rule, 50 percent of your income should be spent on necessary dues like rent, bills, transportation, groceries, EMIs, children’s education, food, etc. These needs should comprise costs that are required to maintain a minimum level of lifestyle.

30 percent on wants

Apart from daily expenses, wants are those costs that are required for enjoyment and joyful purposes. Shopping, going for holidays, movies, gym membership, and restaurants comprise this segment.

20 percent on savings

Apart from all your expenses, another major practice is to set aside some money for later. This helps in securing your future and also functions as an aid for critical times. Savings can be done for purposes like emergency funds, provident funds, tax saving funds, mutual funds, and loan repayment, among others. These savings help in achieving long-term objectives like buying a home, marriage plans, children’s higher education, and also for retirement.

While the 50/30/20 rule can be an ideal option for many, the ratio is not expected to be the same for everyone as financial positions change with responsibilities. While an individual can exceed their expenses, one can also resort to more investments as they are a good source of bringing more money in the future than saving in cash.

It is worth noting that these ratios are just numbers and one can easily change their budget as per their financial goals.

