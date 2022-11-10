Experian India enables users to check credit scores via WhatsApp; details here

The major concern for credit card holders is their CIBIL score. To receive the benefits offered by a credit card, a person should always keep their CIBIL score in control. A good credit score is necessary to qualify for lower interest rates on personal and home loans. However, people can find it difficult sometimes to determine their credit score in some situations. Following this issue, Experian India has launched a new service in which customers can check their credit scores quite easily through WhatsApp. As per the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act of 2005, Experian India is the first credit bureau to receive a license in India.

Experian announced on 9 November that the program offers a quick, secure, and efficient way to access one’s Experian credit report from any location at any time. This is the first time a credit agency in India has offered this service, according to a statement from the company. Customers can effortlessly keep track of their credit portfolio and routinely review their Experian credit reports. The business said that customers are now able to take control of their credit profile by viewing their Experian credit report, checking up on any irregularities, promptly spotting fraud, and rebuilding their credit score.

Follow these below-mentioned steps to determine Experian credit score on WhatsApp:

Send a text saying “Hey” to Experian India’s WhatsApp number, +91-9920035444.

Then, provide some basic information, like your name, email address, and phone number.

You will instantly receive your Experian credit score in the chat box.

You can also request a password-protected copy of your credit report from Experian. It will be sent to your registered email address.

Currently, India has 487.5 million WhatsApp users, the highest in the world. Thus, this service will benefit the majority of people in the country. As said by Neeraj Dhawan, manager for Experian India, this initiative marks a significant turning point in Experian’s mission to use data for good. “By giving customers quick access to credit information, we hope to boost India’s credit ecosystem. This service, which is offered by India’s first credit bureau, illustrates our commitment to fostering financial inclusion in India,” Dhawan added further.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.