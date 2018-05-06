You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Exclusive: White House criticises Chinese pressure on foreign airlines

Business Reuters May 06, 2018 00:05:53 IST

Exclusive: White House criticises Chinese pressure on foreign airlines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Saturday harshly criticized China's efforts to require foreign airlines to change how they refer to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, labeling the effort "Orwellian nonsense."

In a statement sent to Reuters, the White House said the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration sent a letter to 36 foreign air carriers, including a number of U.S. carriers, demanding changes.

"The United States strongly objects to China’s attempts to compel private firms to use specific language of a political nature in their publicly available content," the White House said in the statement. "We call on China to stop threatening and coercing American carriers and citizens." American Airlines Group Inc confirmed earlier Saturday that it had received the demand. United Airlines did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 06, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Daredevils



Top Stories




Cricket Scores