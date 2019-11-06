Exclusive: Walgreens has explored taking drug store chain private - sources

(Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
In recent months, Walgreens has held preliminary discussions with some of the world's largest private equity firms about putting together what would be the biggest ever leveraged buyout, the sources said.
Walgreens has tasked investment bank Evercore Partners Inc
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Walgreens declined to comment, while Evercore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Spector in New York; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 01:06:20 IST