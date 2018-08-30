Exclusive: Venezuela's port woes stall oil exports to Rosneft - source

(Reuters) - The closing of a dock at Venezuela's main oil export port could delay as much as 5 million barrels in crude deliveries to Russian state-oil firm Rosneft , a source said on Wednesday and documents showed.

A tanker collision at the weekend forced PDVSA to halt operations at Jose port's South dock, curtailing planned shipments mainly for Rosneft, and for U.S. firms Valero Energy and Chevron Corp until damages can be repaired.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.