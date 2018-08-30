Exclusive: Venezuela's port woes stall oil exports to Rosneft - source

(Reuters) - The closing of a dock at Venezuela's main oil export port could delay as much as 5 million barrels in crude deliveries to Russian state-oil firm Rosneft
A tanker collision at the weekend forced PDVSA to halt operations at Jose port's South dock, curtailing planned shipments mainly for Rosneft, and for U.S. firms Valero Energy
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
