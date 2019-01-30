Exclusive: Venezuela's PDVSA moves to renegotiate export contracts - sources

(Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA is seeking to sidestep Trump administration sanctions restricting payments for its oil by asking major buyers, including U.S. refiners, to renegotiate contracts, four sources involved in the talks said.

Venezuela exports about 1.25 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, including 500,000 bpd to the United States. It also imports over 200,000 bpd of refined products.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

