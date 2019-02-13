Exclusive: Venezuelan Juan Guaido's team prepares to nominate its own Citgo board - sources

(Reuters) - Advisers to Venezuelan Congress head Juan Guaido have proposed appointing executives Luisa Palacios, Angel Olmeta, Luis Urdaneta and Edgar Rincon to a transitional board for U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp, people close to the talks said on Tuesday.

The board would function as an interim overseer over Venezuela's most important foreign asset, with specific duties to be assigned by Guaido's team, the people said. The subsidiary of state-run oil firm PDVSA has become the biggest prize in a contest between Guaido and leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Mayela Armas in Caracas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.