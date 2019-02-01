Exclusive: Venezuela prepares to fly tonnes of central bank gold to UAE -source

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela will sell 15 tonnes of gold from central bank vaults to the United Arab Emirates in coming days in return for euros in cash, a senior official with knowledge of the plan said, in a bid by the cash-strapped country to stay solvent.

The sale of gold reserves that back the Bolivar currency began on Jan. 26 with a shipment of 3 tonnes, the official said, and follows the export last year of $900 million of unrefined gold to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Corina Pons, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

