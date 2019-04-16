Exclusive: UniCredit to pay over $1 billion to settle U.S. sanctions probes - source

By Karen Freifeld

(Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s biggest lender, will pay over $1 billion to U.S. authorities to settle probes of violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran and other countries, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The settlement will be with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, the Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Department of Financial Services.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

