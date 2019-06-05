You are here:
Exclusive: Toyota tells U.S. dealers Mexico tariffs could cost suppliers up to $1 billion

Business Reuters Jun 05, 2019 00:06:16 IST

Exclusive: Toyota tells U.S. dealers Mexico tariffs could cost suppliers up to <img class=

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has told its U.S. dealers that it estimates tariffs on Mexican imports threatened by President Donald Trump could cost the automaker's major suppliers between $215 million and $1.07 billion, according to an email seen by Reuters.

The email, dated June 3, from Toyota's North American sales chief, Bob Carter, also told dealers that 65% of the Tacoma midsize pickup trucks the Japanese automakers plans to sell in the U.S. market in 2019 will be imported from its plant in Baja, Mexico.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 00:06:16 IST

