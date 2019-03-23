Exclusive: Mexico rainy-day fund could avoid Pemex debt refinancing this year - minister

ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry is exploring possibilities to avoid a costly refinancing of ailing state-oil company Pemex's debt this year including dipping into a budget stabilization fund, Finance Minister Carlos Urzua said on Friday.

Urzua told Reuters in an interview that Pemex's weak credit rating could make it "very costly" to refinance more than $6 billion of payments that are due this year.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Dave Graham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.