Business Reuters Mar 23, 2019 01:05:29 IST

Exclusive: Mexico rainy-day fund could avoid Pemex debt refinancing this year - minister

ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry is exploring possibilities to avoid a costly refinancing of ailing state-oil company Pemex's debt this year including dipping into a budget stabilization fund, Finance Minister Carlos Urzua said on Friday.

Urzua told Reuters in an interview that Pemex's weak credit rating could make it "very costly" to refinance more than $6 billion of payments that are due this year.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 01:05:29 IST

