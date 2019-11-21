Exclusive: LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer - sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH
Negotiations between the two companies are continuing and there is no certainty a deal will be reached, the sources said.
LVMH and Tiffany did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 04:05:30 IST