WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Inter-American Development Bank on Friday cancelled its annual meeting in China for next week after Beijing refused to allow a representative of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to attend, two sources with knowledge of the decision said.

The sources said the decision to call off the meeting was made by the board of the IADB, the region's biggest lender, after China refused to change its position. The sources said the board would vote within 30 days to reschedule the annual meeting for another date and location.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.