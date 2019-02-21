Exclusive: Healthcare logistics company Owens & Minor explores sale - sources

By Carl O'Donnell

(Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc is exploring a sale of the company, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the U.S. medical supplies distributor seeks ways to recover from a string of disappointing earnings.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia-based company's shares tumbled as much as 20 percent on Wednesday, the day after it reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts' expectations amid fierce price competition in its hospital supplies business.

Owens & Minor is working with investment banks to explore a sale, the sources said, asking not to be named because the matter is confidential. They cautioned that there is no guarantee that the talks will result in a deal.

Owens & Minor did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

