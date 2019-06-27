Exclusive: FAA says identifies new potential risk on 737 MAX

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has identified a new potential risk that Boeing Co must address on its 737 MAX before the grounded jet can return to service, the agency told Reuters on Wednesday.

The risk was discovered during a simulator test last week, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. As a result, Boeing is not expected to run a certification test flight until at least July 8, they said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Tim Hepher)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

