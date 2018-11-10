Exclusive: EU regulators to clear $62 billion Takeda, Shire deal: source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical's $62-billion offer for London peer Shire on condition that Shire sells a drug it has in development, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Last month, Takeda offered to divest Shire's pipeline compound SHP647 along with some associated rights after the European Commission voiced concerns about the overlap with its own drug for inflammatory bowel disease.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.