You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Exclusive: Donerail Group in talks to buy Chicago Tribune owner Tronc - sources

Business Reuters Aug 10, 2018 00:07:02 IST

Exclusive: Donerail Group in talks to buy Chicago Tribune owner Tronc - sources

(Reuters) - Donerail Group, an investment firm led by former activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP executive Will Wyatt, is in talks to acquire Tronc Inc , the publisher of Chicago Tribune, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Donerail Group has secured financing for the deal and is in advanced negotiations with Tronc, the sources said, cautioning that a deal is not imminent and there is no certainty an agreement will be reached. If a deal is reached, an announcement could come later this month, one of the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Donerail declined to comment, while Tronc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chicago Tribune reported on Wednesday that Tronc was weighing an offer from a private equity firm, without identifying it.

Wyatt is a veteran investor in the media and the consumer sector, having led some of Starboard's biggest bets in the space, including in Tribune Media Co , one of the largest U.S. television station operators.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores