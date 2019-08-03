Exclusive: Democrats consider Caroline Crenshaw, Urska Velikonja to fill commissioner seat at U.S. SEC- sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats are considering an attorney and a law professor to replace Democratic Commissioner Robert Jackson when he steps down from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), expected in coming months, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Caroline Crenshaw, who is currently an SEC attorney working in Jackson's office, and Urska Velikonja, a securities law professor at Georgetown University Law Centre, are among two candidates currently under consideration, the people said.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Susan Thomas)

