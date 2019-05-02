Exclusive - Canada farm minister informed that Beijing blocked two Canadian pork exporters

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's agriculture minister said on Wednesday that she has been told by her department officials the Chinese government has suspended the export permits of two Canadian pork exporters, both based in Quebec.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said in an interview with Reuters that she has not yet received an official notice from China of the permit suspensions, and would not identify the companies involved.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; editing by Diane Craft)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

