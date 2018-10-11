Exclusive - Brazil's Bolsonaro would not sell Petrobras in short-term: party chief

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The far-right front-runner in Brazil's presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro, has no plans to privatise state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA in the short-term if elected, the president of his Social Liberal Party told Reuters on Wednesday.

Party President Gustavo Bebianno said the sale of Petrobras could be considered in the medium term, but only after the company had been cleaned up and revitalised.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Anthony Boadle)

