Exclusive: Brazil soy farmers say Bayer violating court ruling in patent dispute

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Seeds and agrochemicals giant Bayer AG is in violation of a Brazilian court order obliging it to deposit in an escrow account all royalties paid by Mato Grosso state farmers for its Intacta RR2 Pro soy seed technology.

According to a legal filing seen by Reuters dated Jan. 30, Bayer informed the court overseeing an ongoing patent dispute that it had deposited 11.22 million reais ($3 million) in the escrow account between July and December.

Grain growers association Aprosoja told Reuters that represents only 4 percent of the total royalties paid by Mato Grosso soy growers in the period.

A Bayer spokeswoman denied that the company was disobeying the court ruling.

(Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)

