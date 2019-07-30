Ex-Seattle tech worker arrested for Capital One hack: U.S. Justice Dept.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said Paige Thompson, a former Seattle technology company software engineer, was arrested on Monday on a criminal complaint charging computer fraud and abuse for hacking into stored data of Capital One Financial Corp .

Thompson, 33, made her initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday and was ordered detained pending a hearing on Aug. 1, the statement said.

Capital One said personal information including names, addresses, phone numbers and credit scores of about 100 million individuals in the United States and 6 million people in Canada were obtained by a hacker.

