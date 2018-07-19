You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Ex-RBI deputy governor R Gandhi cautions against frequent loan waivers, stresses on maintaining credit discipline

Business Press Trust of India Jul 19, 2018 19:04:17 IST

Bengaluru: Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi on Thursday cautioned governments, including the Centre, against frequently using "administrative tools" of farm loan waivers, as he stressed on maintaining credit discipline.

"Whether it is farmers and industrial loan waiver, it has an impact. The governments have to utilise this kind of tool sparingly and rarely.

Otherwise, it completely disturbs the credit discipline, and in the worst case scenario, financial institutions will not be able to survive," Gandhi told PTI  Bengaluru.

The governments had to definitely look at the desirability of waivers at regular intervals, he added.

Many states have waived agriculture loans, the latest being Karnataka, where chief minister HD Kumaraswamy announced a mega loan waiver scheme in the budget that would cost Rs 34,000 crore to the state exchequer.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

In addition, Kumaraswamy had later announced waiver of another Rs 10,700 crore in respect of cooperative banks.

Rajasthan has also unveiled Rs 8,500 crore waiver scheme.

Uttar Pradesh was the first state last year to announce Rs 36,359 crore farm debt waiver for small and marginal farmers. It was followed by Maharashtra and Punjab.

Asked if Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital infusion for NPA-hit public sector banks over a period of two years is inadequate, Gandhi said there is no such issue because of the government revises the size of capital infusion according to their fiscal performance every quarter.

"For now, the government has announced Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital infusion, but going forward the government may infuse more or less capital, based on banks fiscal performance every quarter.

I definitely think banks and government, as also RBI, will be alive to look at revising the size of capital infusion," he said.

Asked if he has felt any predictable shift in how the world looks at India even as the Narendra Modi government is nearly completing its term, Gandhi said post-reforms all
governments ruled by various parties had never reversed their steps to strengthen country's economy.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 19:04 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores